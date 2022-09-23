Peter Antonacci, DeSantis' elections crimes chief and former Broward elections supervisor, dies

Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday.

Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a former Democratic attorney general.

Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. He was at work on Friday when he died.

