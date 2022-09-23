© 2022 WLRN
Peter Antonacci, DeSantis' elections crimes chief and former Broward elections supervisor, dies

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published September 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Peter Antonacci, director of the Florida Election Crimes and Security Office, speaks speaks during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 18, 2022. Antonacci died at work on Sept. 23, 2022.
Amy Beth Bennett
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Peter Antonacci, director of the Florida Election Crimes and Security Office, speaks speaks during a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 18, 2022. Antonacci died at work on Sept. 23, 2022.

Peter Antonacci, who Florida governors turned to for sensitive, high-profile assignments, died Friday.

Antonacci, 74, held many top government roles, mostly appointed by Republicans, but was also a top lieutenant to a former Democratic attorney general.

Over the summer, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to lead the newly created state elections crime investigation unit. He was at work on Friday when he died.

Read more at our news partner, the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel
See stories by Anthony Man | South Florida Sun Sentinel
