MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Here are all the evacuations ordered for Hurricane Ian

Storm Center | By Melissa Feito
Published September 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT

This is a live event and this page will be updated as necessary as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida. You can also sign up to receive local updates through Alert Florida.

Evacuations are ordered by county, so make sure to check with your county's website for further details. To look up your evacuation zone, enter your address into this tool. If your home does not appear in an evacuation zone, determine if you are safely able to remain in your home during a hurricane event. If you live in a low-lying area, a manufactured home, an older home, or depend on electrically powered medical devices, you may want to consider evacuating.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

  • Zone A, Mandatory
  • Zone B, Voluntary

Shelters will open at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26

