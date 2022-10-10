What the U.S. can learn from the fall of democracy in Chile

On September 11, 1973, Chile’s democracy fell during a military coup d’état.

“Many people thought, Well, this will take a year or two and then there will be a return to democracy somehow. But Pinochet had other plans,” Heraldo Muñoz says.

The military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet lasted 17 years.

“Democracy is not a natural state. Democracy is a system that is much harder to achieve and to keep than we think,” Robert Funk says.

And what led to its fall in Chile — extreme polarization, economic strife and political violence — are feeling all too similar here in the U.S.

“What happened in Chile is the same thing. We took democracy for granted,” Muñoz says.

Today, On Point: What were the warning signs? And how might the U.S. learn from them?

Robert Funk, assistant professor of political science at the University of Chile. (@FunkofChile)

Peter Siavelis, politics and International Affairs Professor at Wake Forest University who’s studied Chile for more than 30 years. Author of the opinion piece Latin America’s Lessons for U.S. Democracy. (@SiavelisPeter)

Heraldo Muñoz, former minister of foreign affairs under President Michelle Bachelet. (@HeraldoMunoz)

Sergio Bitar, former minister of mining under President Salvador Allende in 1973. He was detained under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, imprisoned in Dawson Island, and then forced into exile until 1984. (@sergiobitar)

Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: The January 6, 2021 attack on Congress was a massive and organized attempt to disrupt the regular transfer of power in America’s democracy. Some call it the first attempted coup in this nation’s modern history. Democracy survived, for now. And if you’re thinking that I sound too much like Chicken Little running around warning that the sky is going to fall, Well, the sky has fallen in the past.

Modern political history has gripping examples of seemingly stable democracies suddenly collapsing into dictatorship. We’d be wise to learn from those examples. This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. On September 11, 1973, the sky fell in Chile. Just before noon that day, Chilean Armed forces, led by General Augusto Pinochet, bombed La Moneda, the President’s Palace in Santiago.

Socialist President Salvador Allende refused to resign. He had scraped together a close win in Chile’s 1970 election. And in his final message to Chileans, delivered over live radio from the president’s palace, Allende said he would not give up on democracy.

SALVADOR ALLENDE [TRANSLATION]: Long live Chile! Long live the people! Long live the workers! These are my last words, and I am certain that my sacrifice will not be in vain, I am certain that, at the very least, it will be a moral lesson that will punish felony, cowardice, and treason.

CHAKRABARTI: Allende died later that day in the presidential palace. That evening, September 11, 1973, the junta’s leader, General Augusto Pinochet, declared victory.

AUGUSTO PINOCHET [TRANSLATION]: The armed forces have acted today solely from the patriotic inspiration of saving the country from the tremendous chaos into which it was being plunged by the Marxist government of Salvador Allende. … The Junta will maintain judicial power and consultantship of the Public Accounts Control. The Chambers will remain in recess until further orders.

CHAKRABARTI: Chile had been experiencing an economy in crisis, a period of intense political polarization and social unrest prior to September 11th, 1973. Those factors played a significant role in the collapse of Chilean democracy. So did the covert actions of foreign governments, most notably the United States. Pinochet stayed in power for 17 years until March 11, 1990. Over that time, the junta forced more than 1,300 Chileans into exile, killed more than 3,000 and tortured more than 31,000.

Well, today, Robert Funk joins us. He’s an assistant professor of political science at the University of Chile, and he’s with us from Santiago. Professor Funk, welcome.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Hi. How are you?

ROBERT FUNK: I’m well.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: We’re also joined today by Peter Siavelis. He’s a politics and international affairs professor at Wake Forest University. Professor Siavelis, welcome to you.

PETER SIAVELIS: Great to be here, Meghna. Thank you.

CHAKRABARTI: So as I mentioned, we are using the Chilean experience of the fall of democracy, a dictatorship, and then again the rise of democracy as an example to see what we here in the United States can learn about the fragility of a system we take for granted. So let’s start actually even before September 11th, 1973. And Professor Funk, when would you first pinpoint, retrospectively, evidence of Chile’s democratic fragility?

FUNK: I guess in these cases, it always depends on where you start. And you can begin with the election of Salvador Allende in 1970, and the campaign leading up to that. But you can go back even further. You know, you can go back to the early ’60s when the Alliance for Progress, when John F. Kennedy policy of supporting democracy in Latin America basically injected millions and millions of dollars into Chile in an effort to avoid the electoral victory of Salvador Allende in the 1964 election.

And so even at that time, you know, almost a decade before, or I guess eight years before the election of Allende in the previous election, there were efforts to avoid Chile from, as it were, going communist. So, you know, these things, especially in retrospect, these things, you can sort of see them coming once you look at the warning signs going backwards. But when you’re in the moment, and this is perhaps one of the warnings as well for the United States, when you’re in the moment, it’s very hard to identify the exact points where you say, Oh, this is the moment where we lost it, until you actually lose it.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, so, Professor Siavelis, let me turn to you. Tell me more about what you think about the 1960s in Chile. And also, as Professor Funk pointed out, there’s a global context, right? The United States, not to excuse the United States’ actions in Chile, but the United States is very overtly concerned about the spread of communism, the Cold War, therefore leading it to meddle, to put it lightly, in Chilean politics. But was there some sort of internal fragility to Chilean democracy at that time, that led actions of countries like the U.S. to be effective in destabilizing Chilean democracy?

SIAVELIS: Yeah. I think it’s important to have some context here. I mean, going even further back, I mean, the one thing that I would want to stress is that, you know, we’re not talking about when people have certain visions of Latin America, we’re not talking about some banana republic here. We’re talking about a country with almost 150 years of uninterrupted democracy. A few brief interruptions, but really a strong democracy with strong institutions, historic respect for democratic outcomes.

So in this sense, we’re not talking about an incredibly fragile system from the outset institutionally, but increasingly all of the elements that you underscore really begin to play into divisions within Chile. First of all, the ideological context of the 1960s, with increasing polarization around the world in the rise of the left. But just beyond looking at the surface of what was going on in Chile, I think it’s really important to talk about an underlying social compact that existed in the country from about the World War II on.

And that underlying social compact was that the left would respect property and institutions and the right would gradually engage in a process of reform, granting more and more rights to citizens, more and more social benefits. Now, when that underlying social pact begins to be violated by both sides, this is when Chilean democracy runs into some trouble. And I think ultimately that provides some lessons for us, because I think we’re ultimately seeing in the United States a disruption of the postwar social pact.

CHAKRABARTI: So tell me, how was that social pact violated? What was actually happening?

SIAVELIS: Well, for the first time, Chile becomes incredibly polarized. The left goes way far to the left. The right becomes very, very extreme. And the center is sort of, you know, unable to bridge that gap. And increasingly, you know, discontent with inequality in Chile, which continues today and is the source of some of the unrest that we’ve seen in just the last few years. Increasingly, dissatisfaction with this inequality leads the left to more radical positions on property.

And with the election of Allende, he begins to sort of through a process, a legal process, but one employing democratic loopholes, threats of referendums, begins to nationalize more and more of the productive capacity, the Chilean economy and ultimately the copper industry, which is the most important in Chile. The right reacts in a way that, you know, we see somewhat happening in the United States as well, you know, characterizing the left as unpatriotic, as radical. Really, when you start treating the opposition as some sort of object, then you’re really, really in big trouble.

CHAKRABARTI: So, Professor Funk, do you see those same divisions within Chile in, let’s say, the decade before Allende’s election in 1970? Do you see similar sort of patterns of polarization and divides?

FUNK: Oh, no question. I think you see polarization, increasing polarization. And I think what happens is the polarization is a little bit like inflation. You know, once you get into the cycle, it becomes sort of self-reinforcing. Because one side feels that it needs to move further to the extreme in order to combat the other side, which is also moving further to the extreme. And it keeps on going.

You know, Chile is one of the reasons that Chile had this long history of institutional stability. I’d be careful about saying, you know, 150 years of democracy because, you know, this was a very elite based democracy. … Not everybody could vote. But certainly there was institutional stability. And that’s what we lost, because the institutions were also being utilized by these two extremes.

And I think if you look at what’s happening in the United States, there’s a temptation to combat one extreme on one side by moving further to the extreme on the other side. And what happens there, and Peter mentioned this, and it’s an interesting point, is what happens to the center? What happens to the political center? Chile always had a political central. The historic breakdown of electoral politics in Chile for much of the 20th century was famously the three thirds. One third of the country voted for the left, one third of the country voted for the right, and one third voted for the center.

And during the sixties, the center, particularly the Christian Democratic Party, which had taken over from the Radical Party in the 1960s as the representative of the political center, started shifting to the left, in an effort to stop the far left from coming to power, stopping Allende. And so the Christian Democratic government … for example, they engage in very, very needed and necessary land reform. But what that did was it outraged the right and outraged the elites. It outraged the landowning class and basically contributed to further polarization.

