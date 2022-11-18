Federal trademark board rules Mariah Carey is legally not the Queen of Christmas

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Mariah Carey's 1994 hit may be one of the most ubiquitous Christmas tunes, but the federal trademark board says the singer is legally not the Queen of Christmas. Carey has to trademark the term and sell lotions and clothes. But Elizabeth Chan, who calls herself the world's only full-time Christmas music recording artist, opposed the petition. Nothing like trademark litigation to get into the holiday spirit.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU")

MARIAH CAREY: (Signing) I just want you for my own.

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.