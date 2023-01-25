The U.S. immigration crisis through the eyes of a border town mayor

Bruno Lozano has broken quite a lot of barriers in Del Rio, Texas: from being the city’s first openly gay official, to its youngest mayor.

While in office, Lozano put this small border town on the map.

He took a stand on immigration by demanding more from his Democratic party at the border. He also brought the first nationally televised drag show to town, which he starred in.

Today, On Point: We sit down with the recent mayor of Del Rio, Texas about his journey into politics and his time in charge of a border town.

Bruno Lozano, mayor of Del Rio, Texas from 2018 to 2022. (@BrunoRalphy)

