© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why more Americans are choosing to live in multigenerational housing

Published February 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Nicole Boynes, 46, has dinner with her daughters, Sierra, 13, and Gabrielle, 10, and her mother-in-law, Germaine Boynes, 77, at their house in Silver Spring, MD on March 7, 2022. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Nicole Boynes, 46, has dinner with her daughters, Sierra, 13, and Gabrielle, 10, and her mother-in-law, Germaine Boynes, 77, at their house in Silver Spring, MD on March 7, 2022. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

One in five Americans now live with their parents, grandparents, or adult children — all under one roof.

It’s a remarkable change from a few generations ago.

What’s driving the change, economically, and socially?

Today, On Point: Why more Americans live in multi-generational housing. We’ll hear your stories about the challenges and benefits of life under one roof.

Guests

Ammylou Daludado, third grade teacher. Lives with her children and her in-laws in a multigenerational household.

Michelle Singletarypersonal finance columnist for the Washington Post. Author of “The 21 Day Financial Fast.” Her column “The Color of Money” is syndicated in newspapers across the country. (@SingletaryM)

Hope Harvey, assistant professor of public policy at the University of Kentucky.

Also Featured

Matthias Daludado, 16-year-old who lives in a multigenerational household in New Jersey.

Anastasia Daludado, 13-year-old who lives in a multigenerational household in New Jersey.

Nikki Carpenter, who grew up in a multigenerational home on Chicago’s South Side.

Lina Guzman, head of the Hispanic Institute at Child Trends.

Pooja Makhijani, lives in a multigenerational household with her 11-year-old daughter and her parents.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
On Point