Love Inevitably - Stream All Episodes

LOVE INEVITABLY Now Streaming on WLRN Passport

"Love, Inevitably" is about an incredible and sudden love, made up of reality and imagination. It is the story of Candela and Massimo, a dancer from Seville and an entrepreneur from Rome, two complete opposites, two parallels who can't help but meet. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Love, Inevitably - Streaming now on WLRN Passport

Massimo is a young businessman from Rome, Italy. Candela is a flamenco dancer from Seville, Spain. Massimo drives an expensive car, always dresses elegantly. Candela is always short of money and struggles to make ends meet. Massimo has never taken a risk in his life, whereas Candela is a free spirit who takes each day as it comes.