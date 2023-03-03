A judge will sentence Alex Murdaugh for double murder of his wife and son on Friday

Judge Clifton Newman will sentence disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh on murder and other charges Friday, less than 24 hours after a jury found Murdaugh guilty in the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh faces a sentence of 30 years to life in prison for each murder conviction. Prosecutors have said they would seek a punishment of life in prison without parole for Murdaugh.

The court session will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Newman will render his sentence after any victim impact statements are taken into account.

The jury reached its verdict very quickly

After a trial that spanned 28 days, it took a Colleton County jury only a few hours to agree unanimously that Murdaugh is guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of using a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Jurors found Murdaugh, 54, guilty of using a shotgun to kill his son Paul, 22, and using a rifle to kill his wife, Maggie, 52, on the night of June 7, 2021, at the family's Moselle hunting estate, in a rural area about 60 miles inland from Charleston, S.C.

The sentencing closes a six-week-long trial that charted Murdaugh's fall from grace. Murdaugh, who was born into power and privilege as the scion of a prominent family of lawyers and prosecutors, has been disbarred. He also faces dozens of other criminal charges over financial crimes — some of which he admitted to during his murder trial.

His defense team — and Murdaugh himself, when he took the stand in his own defense — insisted he was innocent, depicting him as a caring father and husband who succumbed to a severe opiate addiction that led him to drain his bank accounts, rack up debt and steal money from his law firm.

Prosecutors said Murdaugh killed his wife and son to serve his own ends, after siphoning millions of dollars away from his colleagues and clients. He was facing a financial reckoning, they said, that also included his liability in a court case over a fatal 2019 boating accident in which Paul, then 19, was said to be driving.

The case turned on circumstantial evidence, and lies

Murdaugh admitted to lying to investigators about his alibi — blaming his shifting version of events on paranoia stemming from his addiction — but he maintained that he did not kill his wife and son.

During the trial, jurors heard testimony from victims of Murdaugh's financial schemes and colleagues at his former law firm. They also learned details about what he described as an attempt to stage his own death, the 2019 boating accident, and a housekeeper who died at Moselle in 2018.

Prosecutors never produced the two murder weapons used to kill Maggie and Paul, and there were no eyewitnesses. But the prosecution proved that from his earliest interactions with first responders on the night of the murders, Murdaugh lied to investigators.

Murdaugh said repeatedly that he didn't go with his wife and son to the dog kennels where they were shot and killed, saying that he stayed in the house, and took a nap before leaving to see his ailing mother.

But after witnesses identified Murdaugh's voice in a cellphone video taken by Paul at the kennel around 8:45 p.m. – minutes before investigators said the shooting started — Murdaugh's alibi fell apart. He then made the extraordinary decision to testify on his own behalf, saying that while he had lied to police, he didn't shoot his wife and son.

"I lied about being down there. And I'm so sorry that I did," he said.

"This defendant has fooled everyone — everyone who thought they were close to him," prosecutor Creighton Waters told the jury in his closing argument. "He fooled Maggie and Paul, too, and they paid for it with their lives. Don't let him fool you, too."

