Could a four-day work week work in the United States?

A four-day work week may sound impossible. But a new study out of the U.K. finds that employers love it.

“Employers are realizing that if they can rethink where people work, they can also rethink how many days are on the job,” Juliet Schor, a professor and economist at Boston College, says.

Workers were less stressed, less burned out and got to spend more time with their families.

And business didn’t suffer:

“In most cases they are as productive in four days as they are in five,” Schor, lead researcher on a four-day work week study, says.

15% of employees who participated in the study said “no amount of money” would convince them to go back to the five-day work week.

However, some people say a four-day work week wouldn’t work in the United States.

“It’s like trying to put less gas into a gas tank and expect to go the same distance, if not further,” Shawn Noratel, CEO of the advertising agency Liquified Creative, says.

Today, On Point: Testing out the idea of a four-day work week.

Guests

Juliet Schor, professor and economist in the Boston College Sociology Department. Lead researcher on the U.K. four-day work week study for 4 Day Week Global. (@JulietSchor)

Find the U.K. study results here.



Matthew Bidwell, Xingmei Zhang and Yongge Dai professor and professor of management at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Shawn Noratel, CEO of the advertising agency Liquified Creative. His company tried the four-day work week and said it didn’t work.

Also Featured

Claire Daniels, CEO of Trio Media, a digital marketing agency in Leeds, U.K.

Colleen Kelly, an employee at Trio Media.

Sam Smith, co-founder of Pressure Drop Brewing in London.

Brad Praught, an employee at Pressure Drop Brewing.

Jon Leland, chief strategy officer and head of sustainability at Kickstarter. The company has been doing a four-day work week since April 2022.

Bryan Tyner, employee at Kickstarter.

Transcript

CHAKRABARTI: Five days, 40 hours a week. The conventional work schedule, though I know for many of you that’s not the schedule you work at all. You might do three twelves; you might do 60 hours over six days. You might not have the same schedule week to week because you’re gig working. So yes, how we work is pretty varied, but let’s accept that in many sectors that five-day, 40-hour work week is still pretty standard. After all, it is the basis of how we define full time employment. So is it time to do away with it all together? What would life be like if a normal workweek were only four days long?

COLLEEN KELLY: I’m just so grateful that being able to have like this extra day to do what I want to do and what I need to do.

BRAD PRAUGHT: That extra day during the week gives you a lot of time to do your errands, you know, doctor’s appointments, which are almost impossible to get, sometimes paying bills and all that sort of thing. I’m spending more time with my wife because I’ve got that extra day off. … Who could ask for more than that, really?

CHAKRABARTI: Colleen Kelly works at Trio Media, a digital marketing agency in Leeds in the United Kingdom. Brad Praught works at Pressure Drop Brewing, a brewery in London, and they’re workers at two companies who recently participated in a six-month study about the feasibility of a 32-hour workweek. And they both say working less actually made them more productive.

KELLY: I think it’s one of those things where if you get told you can do something in five days, you take five days to do it. And as soon as I was told I needed to do it all in four days, the same standard, I just became a whole bunch more productive.

PRAUGHT:You just got used to getting the work done in the time you had. Having that day off is just such an incentive that you kind of want to work a bit harder and just knowing that you’re going to savor that Friday off.

CHAKRABARTI: And Colleen says that being more productive meant having to increase organization and efficiency, which meant having to do things to reduce wasted time.

KELLY: The reduction of meetings to having a meeting about meetings, that’s completely stopped. We used to do that all the time.

CHAKRABARTI: I’m going to gently slide that across the table to management in my world. Now, 61 companies in the U.K. participated in the study over a six-month period, and as you heard, employees loved it. A sizable percentage of them even said that no amount of money would ever get them to go back to a five-day workweek. But what about their employers?

CLAIRE DANIELS: We performed 47% better financially than the previous year, compared in the same six months on the trial and also 33% better to the six months prior to the six months on the trial.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, that is Claire Daniels, the CEO of Trio Media, where employee Colleen Kelley works. Sam Smith is Brad Praught’s boss over at Pressure Drop Brewing. And Sam two said the curtailed workweek was actually better for his business.

SAM SMITH: You know, I’ve worked in office jobs where I felt like, you know, we can be working 60% of the time here if we just go home with it. And it’s not quite as easy as that in a production environment. But yeah, we felt like if we can prove it, that we can operate and stay afloat and everything, then we’ve contributed something to it. If you can improve people’s lives without any cost to your business, why the hell would you not do that? And that’s what we’ve done.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, this pilot project ended in December, but both companies Pressure Drop Brewery and Trio media say they are going to stick to the four-day workweek. And even more interesting, more than 90% of the companies in the study overall are sticking to that four-day workweek, too.

So today, we’re going to ask, obviously, there’s differences between the U.K. and the U.S., but could a four day or 32-hour workweek work here as well? Well, Juliet Schor is one of the lead researchers in the study. It was conducted by a group called 4 Day Week Global. She’s also a professor and economist at Boston College in the sociology department. So, Professor Schor, welcome to you.

JULIET SCHOR: Thanks. Happy to be here.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So first of all, how did you convince, what, 60 companies, 60 plus companies in the U.K. to even try this pilot?

SCHOR: There’s actually a lot of interest from employers right now. Pandemic really turbocharged it because they’re seeing burned out employees. They are seeing difficulty retaining employees, difficulty attracting employees. And the evidence base for the viability of the four-day week has really grown enormously. So we held info sessions and lots of companies came and signed up.

CHAKRABARTI: So it was a six-month period, as I said. And what were sort of the parameters around how you defined or how the pilot study defined what a four-day workweek was?

SCHOR: So the parameters were pretty simple. The companies were obligated to keep pay constant, so 100% of the pay, and they had to offer quote-unquote … meaningful reduction in work time. So a couple of them may have gone to like 35, 34. The vast majority went for the full day off, the 32-hour workweek. Very important for listeners. This is not a compressed workweek. It’s not four tens. It’s four eights. So 32 hours, that was pretty much it.

Now, we also offered two months of onboarding help. So workshops, webinars, coaching, peer support, mentoring, so the companies could figure out how to reorganize work so they could get as much done in four days as they did in five. It’s not just, okay, suddenly people don’t show up for a fifth day. It’s really an organizational reorg.

CHAKRABARTI: That’s quite important to note because I mean, you’re talking about a major change in not just the actual amount of work done, but the culture around that work as well on the systems that go around, go into organizing a workplace. We’re going to talk more about that in a minute.

But I’m really curious to hear you describe what kinds of companies participated, because, you know, my initial reaction in hearing a study like this is that … it works for sort of corporations or the kinds of jobs where there isn’t an expectation of a certain amount of things being produced every day. So what are the kinds of companies that participated here?

SCHOR: So one answer to that would be every kind. So we had fish and chip shop, you know, a brewery. We had manufacturing and construction. But most of them are in the white-collar world. So they’re professional services, nonprofits, banks, marketing and design, and of course, quite a few I.T. So it’s a big range, but it skews white collar.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Construction. That’s interesting. In a chip shop as well. That’s really interesting. Okay. We’ll come back to that. So give me your sort of top line takeaways we heard from employees that they loved it. To me, that’s not terribly surprising. I want to know more about what the employers said because it was very eye opening to see that 90% of the companies at the end of the pilot program decided to stick with this new schedule. So what were employers saying?

SCHOR: Yeah, there’s actually just a couple that are going off it. But we asked them to rate the trial on a 0 to 10 and they rated it an 8.5. And then we asked them to rate on productivity and performance, and that was about a 7.5 on both. … We have those metrics that the CEOs were talking about earlier. So we looked at revenue, we looked at absenteeism, we looked at people leaving. Attrition rates and so forth.

And those were all really positive. Not absolutely the same for every company, but overall extremely positive. So the lot of the employers said their productivity went up, not just remained the same. Which is interesting. It’s because they, number one, they change the way they work. They got rid of a lot of dysfunctional activity.

And also just that process of sort of stepping back and saying, okay, let’s just reevaluate what we’re doing, figuring out, you know, what low priority things are taking a lot of time or what do we need to devote more time to. So all that’s key.

And then on the other side of the ledger, we have phenomenal results for employee well-being across. You know, we can get into this, but across many metrics, employees are so much happier. They value their jobs more. They’re more engaged with them. They feel they are doing their work performance a lot better. So that also contributes to the bottom line.

CHAKRABARTI: Interesting. But again, the things that you highlighted earlier, revenue, I presume an increase in revenue is what the companies saw, reduction in absenteeism, reduction and resignation. … The reduction in absenteeism, resignation or having to train new hires, typically those are big drags on businesses, they don’t like all that turnover. And so this had a measurable effect in reducing all of that?

SCHOR: Yes. So that affects the bottom line, because losing employees is expensive and training and attracting new employees is expensive, particularly in the current environment, when a lot of companies are going with unfilled positions. So there are multiple ways in which a four-day week can actually affect the bottom line. So it can affect costs, it can affect productivity. Many people just think productivity, that’s the only thing.

But the costs are really key because there are growing costs associated with resignation and inability to attract employees. So those two things, we’ve been running trials for over a year now. And those two things I think are becoming more important in sort of driving companies to this innovation.

CHAKRABARTI: We’ve got 30 seconds before our first break here. You made an important point that this is not the first time that you and this group, the 4 Day Week Global have run these trials. But I understand this is the largest one to date.

SCHOR: This is the largest one to date.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So did it show you anything that the previous trials did not reveal or was it just on a larger scale?

SCHOR: Pretty much on a larger scale. And the cool thing about it is the first trials were largely U.S. companies.

CHAKRABARTI: Last week, we asked On Point listeners what you think about the idea of a four-day workweek, and you responded:

I currently work four days a week. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, I’m off on Thursday and I’m back to work on Friday.

I get to run errands, clean my house, walk my dogs. Sometimes get an extra day in for a trip.

The work life balance that it’s provided has been amazing. It’s made the last few years not only tolerable, but actually enjoyable.

So it’s been really wonderful.

I don’t think I could ever go back to working five days a week.

I recently looked at a job offer that was working five days a week, and that was actually the reason why I turned it down.

Just like as soon as you get off on Friday, you lay your head down and it’s back to work. Monday comes with the snap of a finger. At the end of the day, if you’re refreshed and ready to go, you have a better production out of anybody.

CHAKRABARTI: You just heard On Point listener Jason in Miami, Florida, Maya in Boston, Massachusetts, Lara in Greeley, Colorado, and Rachel in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

I’m joined today by Juliet Schor. … Professor Shaw, you said that you’ve done studies, similar studies here in the United States. Give me your honest assessment. This is verging into like too good to be true territory in terms of all the positive outcomes. Do you think that a four-day workweek is feasible here in the United States, or are there structural and even cultural differences that would make it more challenging here?

SCHOR: I do think a four-day week is feasible here. There are things that would have to be put in place for some companies and some kinds of industries. At the moment, there’s a wide range of industries primarily and white collar who can do it fairly easily, I think. Not necessarily every company within those industries. But it is viable. And we can talk about the more complicated industries. Health care being the one, the poster child for what would be difficult. Culturally I think that people overstate this idea that the U.S. is a workaholic nation.

We have to remember that we led the world in work time from the last quarter of the 19th century until work time reduction excuse me. We led the world in work time reduction, the first to get a 40-hour week, the first for a two-day weekend. So it’s not as if it’s something deep in our DNA. The one thing I would say also, and it’s part of why the U.K. trial has so been so large, is that the Labor government had come out in the shadow cabinet, had come out in favor of four-day week. There’d been a lot of campaigning and a lot of individual companies who’d done four-day weeks in the U.K. before this trial.

CHAKRABARTI: So there was sort of already a foundation of interest in the idea. So, Professor Schor, stand by for just a moment, because I want to introduce another voice into this conversation. Matthew Bidwell joins us. He’s a professor of management at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and he’s with us from Philadelphia. … Are you here to rain on our parade for Mr. Bidwell?

MATTHEW BIDWELL: Only a little. I mean, it’s definitely a fascinating study that’s been done. I think you’ve pointed out a lot of really, really positive implications of the four-day week. There are some things I’m a little bit skeptical about. I mean, I think my biggest concern is whether or not there’s a long run tradeoff between pay and hours worked. And so I think the study results really interesting that these companies managed to kind of maintain their revenues while cutting back on hours worked.

As Professor Schor said, you know, a lot of that seems to come from this idea that we can reevaluate work. In all of our organizations, lots of inefficiencies creep in. You know, we talk about meetings and all of these other things. And when you step back and say, okay, which of these things are wasting our time? Which of these things do we really need to be doing? You can drive out a lot of these inefficiencies, and it seems clear that this kind of move to a four-day week was really instrumental in enabling a lot of organizations to increase their productivity in that way. My concern is … so partly I think a lot of time inefficiencies start to creep back in. But more broadly, there’s a question of what organizations couldn’t do that anyway? And continue working five days and just be more productive and get more done. … And I also buy these arguments about burnout, but I think that at the end of the day, we do get more done in a five-day week … maybe not full 25% more, but a certain amount more in that five-day week.

And employers are generally willing to pay more for it. And so I think whereas in this in this pilot, there’s this kind of commitment, we’re going to continue to pay 100%. I’m not convinced that if we moved to kind of doing this across large numbers of organizations, that they would continue to do that.

