Lawmakers look into more expansions for telehealth

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published March 17, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT
A bill moving through the Florida legislature would let patients renew their medical marijuana certifications through a telehealth appointment. Rep. Spencer Roach (R-North Fort Myers) is sponsoring the bill in his chamber.

“If you change doctors, you still have to go back in-person for a new initial examination before you can be certified to use this medicine and only then can you get an authorization from telemedicine," Roach said.

Lawmakers are also considering a bill that would let genetic counselors practice telemedicine. Amy Jonasson is a pediatric genetic counselor and says often her patients must make long trips to appointments.

"Our patients range from Orlando all the way up to Pensacola, so saving families a 12 to 13 hour drive just to see us for a visit would be incredibly helpful," Jonasson said.

Following the coronavirus pandemic lawmakers have passed several laws aimed at expanding access to care through telehealth.

