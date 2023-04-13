This card game has no rules and is designed for people with dementia to play

For people with dementia, social interactions can be crucial in slowing the disease’s progression. But as a person’s condition worsens, enjoying activities with others may be more difficult.

Two women created a card game so simple it has no rules at all is designed for people with dementia and their loved ones.

Vermont Public Radio’s Nina Keck reports.

