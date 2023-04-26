Behind the push to strike down free preventative health care in America

The Affordable Care Act says you don’t have to pay for preventative health care.

But a federal judge in Texas recently struck down the preventative care provision of the ACA.

It could change the way more than 150 million Americans get their care.

“It’s a big deal. If we want to improve health in America, we really need to embrace a culture of prevention and that this is what this particular provision in the Affordable Care Act does.”

The case is currently being appealed and is expected to end up at Supreme Court.

“One judge in a single courthouse in Texas shouldn’t have the ability to drive national policy on a question as important as this one.”

Today, On Point: The plaintiffs claimed they didn’t want health care coverage that they individually didn’t need. But what’s the real story behind the push to strike down zero cost preventative health care in America?

Guests

Nicholas Bagley, professor of law at the University of Michigan. He’s an expert on administrative and health law. Author of an op-ed in The Atlantic The Next Major Challenge to the Affordable Care Act and Health Affairs: A Texas Judge Just Invalidated the Preventive Services Mandate. What Happens Next?

Also Featured

Dr. Mark Fendrick, professor of medicine and public health at the University of Michigan where he directs the Center for Value-Based Insurance Design. He helped draft the preventive care provision in the Affordable Care Act.

Dr. Anand Parekh, chief medical advisor at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Braidwood Management Inc. v Xavier Becerra lawsuit

Related Reading

KFF Health News: “No-Cost Preventive Services Are Now in Jeopardy. Here’s What You Need to Know.” — “When a federal judge in Texas declared unconstitutional a popular part of the Affordable Care Act that ensures no-cost preventive care for certain services, such as screening exams for conditions such as diabetes, hepatitis, and certain cancers, it left a lot of people with a lot of questions.”

Wall Street Journal: “Most Major Insurers to Continue Preventive Care Services” — “The majority of insurers in the U.S. don’t expect to drop no-cost preventive healthcare services as a lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act requirement works its way through the courts, according to a letter to lawmakers from the six trade groups representing the insurance industry.”

