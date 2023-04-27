© 2023 WLRN
SpaceX Starship explosion is under investigation

Published April 27, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Last week’s launch of the SpaceX Starship Super Heavy spacecraft failed minutes into the flight, exploding mid-air and raining down debris and particulate matter over Boca Chica in Texas.

The explosion is under investigation, and researchers are exploring the health and environmental impacts that may have occurred as a result.

CNBC tech reporter Lora Kolodny joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the fallout.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

