Tijuana officials wonder what will happen on May 11 when Title 42 is lifted

Published May 5, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Title 42 — the controversial public health order to turn away asylum seekers at the border — was set at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The order is ending on May 11.

But officials at the Tijuana border say they don’t know how the U.S. is planning to process the roughly 16,000 people waiting to enter the United States there.

Gustavo Solis of KPBS reports.

