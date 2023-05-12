Immerse Yourself In Saturday Night Drama, From Crime Thrillers To Character Comedies

8pm Saturday - HOPE STREET - Crime Drama

The sleepy seaside town of Port Devine, on the Northern Ireland coast is shaken up by the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Leila Hussain. The residents want to know why she's come, but only Inspector Finn O'Hare knows the reason Leila's been transferred, and he's keeping it to himself. Together they focus on investigating crime with Port Devine's police department, and try to keep Leila's dangerous past from catching up with her.

HOPE STREET 104

In this episode - Lovestruck Callum is put out when a handsome “friend” of Leila’s turns up in Port Devine. Inspector Finn has more serious concerns. He’s convinced the visitor is here to do Leila serious harm – and she’s nowhere to be found.

9pm DOC MARTIN - Comedy Drama

In "Do Not Disturb", rumors are rife about Martin's plans to leave Portwenn and take up a surgeon's job in London.

DOC MARTIN 407

To solve her farm's money problems, Aunt Joan starts a small bed-and-breakfast business. Her first guest, unexpectedly, is another local farmer, Ted, who has also got into financial difficulties. Initially they're a good match, but Joan soon finds that Ted is far from the perfect guest. Pauline's suspicions are confirmed when she steams open a confidential letter addressed to Martin and discovers his contract offer for the London job. Suddenly insecure about her own future, she confronts Martin, who offers her no reassurances other than to write her a reference. Martin deals with the victim of an accident without hesitation, proving to both himself and Edith that his blood phobia is completely cured, and he is now fully able to be a surgeon in London again.



