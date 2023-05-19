G7 Summit underway in Hiroshima, Japan

The influential Group of Seven nations began its annual summit Friday, convening in Hiroshima, Japan. The gathering will focus on the war in Ukraine, with that country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to attend on Sunday.

The G7 is also likely to discuss concerns over growing Chinese influence, while host and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to press for more debate over nuclear disarmament.

NPR’s Anthony Kuhn joins host Peter O’Dowd from Hiroshima where the Summit has just kicked off.

