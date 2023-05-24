© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

India is the world's largest democracy — but it isn't a healthy one, journalist Rana Ayyub argues

Published May 24, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

India may be the world’s largest democracy — but it isn’t a healthy one. That’s Indian journalist Rana Ayyub‘s argument in her latest column for the Washington Post.

Ayyub — a longtime critic of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi — says the government’s systematic oppression of the country’s Muslim minority is reaching new heights and eroding democracy. She warns Western leaders to not remain silent.

Host Deepa Fernandes spoke with Ayyub about her column.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
More On This Topic