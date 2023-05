Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with The Texas Newsroom’s Sergio Martinez-Beltran about what’s next after Saturday’s bipartisan vote in the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives to impeach Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton for illegal activities involving a political donor.

