Broadway's 'Sweeney Todd' nominated for 8 Tony awards

Josh Groban, the beloved baritone who’s sold over 25 million records and first appeared on Broadway in 2016’s “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” is among this year’s Tony nominees for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

It’s just one of eight nominations for the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd.” Groban plays the ‘demon barber of Fleet Street’ opposite Annaleigh Ashford, who’s up for Best Leading Actress as Mrs. Lovett. The story tells the sordid and tragic tale of Sweeney Todd, who returns home after being falsely imprisoned. He’s lost his wife and child and seeks revenge, ultimately by baking his tormentors and others into meat pies.

In March, host Robin Young sat down with Ashford and Groban, as well as director Thomas Kail to talk about the iconic show.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

