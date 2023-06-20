© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why are tensions soaring in Jenin?

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
Tires burn beneath Israeli security forces armoured vehicles during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
Tires burn beneath Israeli security forces armoured vehicles during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

On Monday, Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin fought one of their most intense battlesin years, leaving at least six Palestiniansdeadand dozens injured.  

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israel’s operations in Jenin were“a dangerous escalation that will drag the region into more bloodshed.”

The raids on Monday came afterIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved plans for thousands of new housing units in the occupied West Bank this weekend. The announcement gives the far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrichsweeping powers to expeditethe construction of settlements. The settlements are illegal under international law.

We’ll get the latest from NPR’s Daniel Estrin.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Tags
1A
Maya Garg
More On This Topic
Dear Reader
Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what.
Please donate today.
Support WLRN