© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. and India strike multiple tech and defense deals during Modi visit

Published June 23, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

U.S.-India relations entered a new phase this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden announced several tech and defense deals during Modi’s first state visit as India’s leader. However, some are questioning whether Biden should be cozying up to Modi, with concerns surrounding his views on human rights in his own country.

The Wall Street Journal’s White House correspondent Sabrina Siddiqui has been at this week’s events and joins Celeste Headlee for a breakdown of the deals and the visit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
More On This Topic
Dear Reader
Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what.
Please donate today.
Support WLRN