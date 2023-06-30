New Florida law bars Chinese citizens in U.S. on termporary visas from buying property

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law last month saying he is cracking down on communist China. The law also targets citizens of Iran, Russia, North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba who are on student visas or temporary work visas.

Opponents including the ACLU and the Chinese American Legal Defence Alliance (CALDA) are going to court to try and block the law. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Clay Zhu, co-founder of CALDA.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.