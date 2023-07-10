© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Tammy McCann is an artist you should know

WAMU 88.5 | By Chris Remington
Published July 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
Tammy McCann chicago Jazz singer in Mary Rafferty's studio
For more than 20 years, Tammy McCann has performing in jazz venues across the globe with her signature sultry vocals.

The Chicago-based singer got her start in the late 1990s as a gospel and opera performer, touring Europe with bands like the Wonderbrass and the Voices of Glory.

She trained to be an opera singer starting in high school, but she fell in love with jazz while in college. Her newest album, Do I Move You, is a fusion of her musical passions.

“This album is all of the genres I have poured myself into over the years,” she told 1A. “It’s my musical marinade.”

McCann will be performing at the NYC Jazzmobile Summerfest this week. She kicks off our new series, An Artist You Should Knowwhere we introduce you to artists under the radar that deserves mainstream recognition.

Chris Remington
Chris knew he wanted to work in public radio beginning in middle school, as WHYY played in his car rides to and from school in New Jersey. He’s freelanced for All Things Considered and was a desk associate for CBS Radio News in New York City. Most recently, he was producing for Capital Public Radio’s Insight booking guests, conducting research and leading special projects at Sacramento’s NPR affiliate.
