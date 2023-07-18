A Crucial Look At The Events That Led To The Rise and Fall of WWII

8pm Thursday COUNTDOWN TO WAR - Documentary series

This fascinating World War II documentary explores the three days leading up to war. On Friday 1st September 1939, Hitler’s Nazi forces invaded Poland. By Sunday morning, Britain had declared war. JJ Chalmers and Raksha Dave visit key locations, meet World War II historians and unearth startling archive material. Just how did ordinary Brits react to the prospect of war?

Countdown To War

Final Seconds of Peace - The clock is ticking. An ultimatum has been made. If Hitler does not respond, war will be declared. We look at the final moments before peace ebbed away and World War II began. Almost immediately, air-raid sirens wailed and the soon the first British casualties were recorded. Ordinary Brits realized that a long, brutal conflict was upon them.

9pm 48 HOURS TO VICTORY – Documentary series

Presenter and history enthusiast Dermot O’Leary explores the pivotal 48 hours that led to the conclusion of three of the most famous battles in history: Dunkirk, Somme, and Waterloo.

48 Hours To Victory

48 Hours to Victory delves into the strategies and perspectives on the opposing sides of each conflict that brings them to life. Former Royal Marine Arthur Williams and military historian Lucy Betteridge-Dyson join Dermot O’Leary as they endeavor to understand the turning points of these monumental combat engagements. As Arthur takes the aerial view of the battlegrounds, Lucy dives into the tactics, technologies and resources used by both sides, while Dermot meets experts and gains access to archival information that discovers untold stories in the triumph and tragedy of war.

Waterloo - How did Wellington get the better of Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo? Dermot O'Leary and the team unpack Waterloo, one of the most famous battles in British history, as it unfolded over 48 hours in 1815.

10pm LIVING WITH HITLER - Documentary

Explore how the German population – and those in occupied territories – lived through the Nazi era of 1933 to 1945. The regime, which Hitler established during his time in power, made a more damaging, enduring and controversial mark on Germany and the world than any other.

Living With Hitler

Downfall and Legacy - Life on the home front and abroad during World War II is examined, from rationing and bereavement to the Allied bombing campaign and the Holocaust – leading to the eventual fall of the Third Reich.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!