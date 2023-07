Ten years ago this week, Detroit filed for bankruptcy. It was the largest U.S. city to do so.

Around that time, Erika Boyd and her wife also opened up a restaurant, Detroit Vegan Soul. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Boyd about what’s happened in the city in the last 10 years.

