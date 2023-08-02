© 2023 WLRN
Elon Musk's X Corp is suing a nonprofit that tracks hate speech online

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published August 2, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT
This illustration photo shows the new Twitter logo rebranded as X (L) and the old Twitter bird logo reflected in smartphone screens.
This illustration photo shows the new Twitter logo rebranded as X (L) and the old Twitter bird logo reflected in smartphone screens.

Elon Musk has repeatedly claimed he’s a champion of free speech.

But his company X Corp. – formerly known as Twitter – is now suing a nonprofit organization that tracks hate speech online.

X Corp. lawyer Alex Spiro says the group’s research is “little more than a series of inflammatory, misleading, and unsupported claims based on a cursory review of random tweets.”

Imran Ahmedis the CEO and founder of theCenter for Countering Digital Hate. We sit down with him to discuss the lawsuit and social media.

