Latest Trump indictment centers on crimes against democracy

Published August 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)
Former President Trump faces his third criminal indictment, which centers on his refusal to accept that he lost the 2020 election and his efforts to remain in power, despite losing.

The indictment says Trump lost, knew he lost and went forward with a criminal conspiracy to undermine the election.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Barbara McQuade, University of Michigan law professor and former federal prosecutor.

