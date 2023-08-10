© 2023 WLRN
Veterans continue to receive historic expansion of benefits under the PACT Act

Published August 10, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the largest expansion of veterans’ assistance in decades.

Under the PACT Act, signed by President Biden last year, veterans who are believed to have toxic exposure can receive payments and benefits. This includes veterans who were exposed to burn pits — which were used to dispose of sensitive documents, chemicals, plastics and human waste on military bases — as well as those who served in the Vietnam War.

We speak to Chris Megerian, White House reporter for the Associated Press, for more details on the impact of this law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

