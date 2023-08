Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit Jane Clayson’s conversation with Jon Burlingame, who teaches film scoring at the University of Southern California. Jon is the author of the book “Music for Prime Time: A History of American Television Themes and Scoring” and the two look back at some classic TV themes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.