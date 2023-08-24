© 2023 WLRN
How do the foods we love shape our culture?

Published August 24, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Claudia Hanna, the host of the podcast series “If This Food Could Talk,” about how the foods we love have come to shape our culture. Hanna talks to chefs, historians, and food lovers to discover the history behind pizza, ice, cream, olive oil, and other favorite, common foods people have relied on and enjoyed for centuries.

The 10-part podcast launches Thursday and is a production of APT Podcast Studios, from American Public Television.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

