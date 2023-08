Multinational conglomerate 3M just reached a $6 billion settlement over faulty earplugs that resulted in damaged hearing for U.S. veterans.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses the implications with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure.”

