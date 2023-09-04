© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Uncertainty mars Guatemala's presidential transition

Published September 4, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Guatemalan’s progressive President-elect Bernardo Arevalo unexpectedly won the country’s election last month. He’s supposed to take power in the coming months. But last week, Guatemala’s Congress refused to recognize lawmakers from his party.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Frank La Rue, a former United Nations special rapporteur for freedom and expression and human rights advocate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
More On This Topic
Dear Reader
Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what.
Please donate today.
Support WLRN