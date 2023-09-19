© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tales from the world of cryptocurrency and casino capitalism

Published September 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Bitcoin logo displayed on mobile with representation of Bitcoins cryptocurrencies seen in this photo illustration. on 17 January 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Bitcoin logo displayed on mobile with representation of Bitcoins cryptocurrencies seen in this photo illustration. on 17 January 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Just a couple of years ago, cryptocurrency seemed like an investment not to be missed:

“We had heard so many stories of people getting rich overnight on crypto that even like the craziest promises seemed kind of plausible,” Zeke Faux says.

But then came 2022 and the trillion-dollar crypto wipeout.

Now, crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to go to trial on fraud charges. We’re in the depths of crypto winter. $2 trillion in value wiped out last year.

Today, On Point: Tales from the world of cryptocurrency and casino capitalism.

Guests

Zeke Faux, investigative reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek. Author of “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

Book Excerpt

 

Excerpted from Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall by Zeke Faux. Copyright © 2023 by Zeke Faux. Excerpted by permission of Crown Currency, an imprint of Crown Publishing, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
On Point
More On This Topic