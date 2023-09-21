Captured: Jack Beatty on the fall in Black and Hispanic working-class support for Democrats

Listen: Find Episode 1 here and Episode 2 here.

Jack Beatty offers his unique perspective and insight on aspects of current political life in the U.S.

In this episode, what’s behind a raft of polls showing a deterioration in support from a key voting block for President Biden in 2024. Plus, listeners tell us why they turned away from causes that were once part of their identity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.