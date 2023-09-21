Gen. C.Q. Brown, Jr. is the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. has been confirmed as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is the second Black American, after Gen. Colin Powell, to hold the post. Brown Jr. has been chief of the Air Force since 2020.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville has been blocking hundreds of military appointments by holding up their Senate confirmations.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Dan Lamothe of the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

