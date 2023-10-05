The News Roundup - International

The war in Ukraine continues as some analysts suggest global support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces is waning. No aid was included in the funding bill that kept the U.S. government open earlier this month. Poland has also stopped supplying Ukraine with weapons amid a dispute over grain exports.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is calling for continental solutions as migrants continue to make their way to the borders of the European Union.

Tensions between Canada and India over the supposed assassination of a Sikh leader inside the former’s borders by the latter continue to bubble. Canada has ordered Indian officials to leave its borders. India has in turn done the same.

We cover all the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

