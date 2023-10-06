Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner is delivering her statement from behind bars.

Narges Mohammadi is an Iranian activist who has spent decades advocating for women’s rights. Her efforts fighting against the oppression of women have earned her international recognition and the ire of the Iranian government.

She is currently serving a sentence of more than 10 years in Iran’s infamous Evin Prison. We hear from Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

