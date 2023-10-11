Becoming a better lover with Alexandra Solomon

Many of us could be better lovers—to our partners and to ourselves. But how do you get better at loving and being loved in turn?

In her new book, “Love Every Day,” relationship therapist Alexandra Solomon has 365 answers to that question: one for each day of the year.

The book explores nine themes, including healing from the past, getting your needs met, and confronting conflict.

In an interview with Business Insider India, Alexandra says:

What can we do to be better lovers? And how much of this process starts with understanding ourselves?

We get into those questions with Alexandra. She also chats with a 1A-listening couple about the challenges in their relationship.

