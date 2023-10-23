Recreational hunters now have easier access to use private land, thanks to an app

Farmers have been leasing their land to recreational hunters the old-fashioned way for years: a simple agreement and a wad of cash. But now more landowners are turning to apps to help connect them with potential customers who want a more diverse hunting experience on private property.

Will Walkey of the Mountain West News Bureau reports.

