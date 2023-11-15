Iceland rocked by thousands of small earthquakes, volcanic eruption imminent

Iceland has thousands of active volcanoes and seismic activity is common there. But over the past few weeks, there have been thousands of small earthquakes, a town had to be evacuated and scientists believe an eruption could happen at any moment.

Host Robin Young speaks with Thorvaldur Thordarson, a volcanologist from the University of Iceland.

