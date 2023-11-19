It’s been more than 40 days since Hamas kidnapped some 240 people in Israel. Only four have been released.

Israeli officials say two hostages have been found dead in Gaza.

Hamas has not yet allowed any international group to visit the hostages. Meanwhile, the head of Israel’s national security council says there will be no ceasefire until “the massive release of all hostages.”

So their families wait in despair.

“It’s hard to be in the hands of people who are so cruel, people who have completely different morals than we do,” Gili Roman says. “And I cannot control it.”

Today, On Point: Negotiations, political ramifications and the plight of the hostages in Gaza.

Guest

Gili Roman, Israeli whose sister is currently held hostage in Gaza.

Dani Gilbert, assistant professor of political science at Northwestern University. Her research explores the causes and consequences of hostage taking in international security.

Also Featured

Udi Goren, Israeli whose cousin is currently held hostage in Gaza.

Barry Rosen, one of 52 Americans who was taken hostage for 444 days at the U.S. embassy in Iran from 1979 to 1981.

