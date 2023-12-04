© 2023 WLRN
Year end money moves for a better 2024

Published December 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST
Twenty dollar bills are counted. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Consumers, businesses and investors have endured another bumpy year financially as 2023 draws to a close. Inflation is finally cooling and the Federal Reserve is easing interest rates. Still, many are looking forward to putting 2023 behind them and hoping for a better 2024.

As we look ahead to 2024, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money” Jill Schlesinger has some timely advice to start the New Year strong and smart with your finances. She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more on what to do with your finances.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

