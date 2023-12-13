School board votes for scandal-hit Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign. She refuses

The Sarasota School Board voted 4-1 Tuesday to ask member Bridget Ziegler to resign.

Ziegler, an original co-founder of Moms for Liberty, appeared defiant at the dais, and stayed largely silent after casting her “no“ vote.

Dozens rallied outside the school board meeting, accusing Ziegler of hypocrisy for having advocated against LGBTQ causes while she was having a sexual relationship with her husband and another woman.

Those revelations came to light last month as her husband Christian Ziegler is being investigated by police after a woman accused him of raping her in October, after a proposed tryst with Bridget fell through.

"This does not have any teeth, is that correct?" Ziegler asked the school board lawyer, and he responded that indeed, she was correct. The resolution was non-binding.

Ziegler did not directly address the call for her to relinquish the seat she was elected to last year for a four-year term.

Instead, she cast the sole vote against it, and pointed out that she has been able to continue in her role on the board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney.

Andrea Melendez / WGCU Rose, Ziegler and Edwards look on as public comment began.

"You know I am disappointed. As people may know, I serve on another public board and this issue did not come up and we were able to forge ahead with the business of the board," Ziegler said.

Bridget Ziegler, 41, said little else during the three-hour meeting, remaining mostly straight-faced but occasionally smirking or rolling her eyes as community members accused her of supporting policies that restrict talk of gender and sexuality in schools, while she apparently engaged in a sexual encounters with her husband and another woman.

"For the last several years, you've capitalized on a carefully crafted persona of the All-American, morally superior Mama Bear, and you're likely facing an identity crisis tonight," said Jessica Thomason during public comment.

"It seems as though you have chosen to double down. Your smugness and arrogance is disappointing but not surprising."

Ziegler's husband, Christian, is being investigated by police for sexual assault by a woman who said she had relations with both Zieglers in the past.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU Speakers at the rally asked for Ziegler to step-down.

No charges have been filed, and Sarasota police say the investigation remains active.

Police documents show Bridget Ziegler admitted to a prior sexual liaison with her husband and the woman in question.

Some defended Ziegler at the meeting and quoted the Bible, saying only those without sin should cast the first stone.

"Would you want your foibles splattered on the TV or the newspaper? The resolution that was here tonight is hurtful and divisive," said Conni Brunni, the Sarasota head of Moms For Liberty, who described herself as a "joyful warrior" but noted she was speaking on her own behalf and not for the group.

Andrea Melendez / WGCU Jody Nadler of Sarasota came to the rally before the meeting, carrying a sign that was her own take on the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It reads: "Don't Say 3-Way."

Students were not allowed into the school board meeting, and typical performances by student honor guards and musicians were cancelled due to the content of the meeting, chair Karen Rose said.

"Kids are hearing things and asking their parents, what's a three-way? And what is rape? Young children. Too much. This is truly breaking my heart," said Leila Newcomb, whose adult son also spoke at the meeting.

Christian Ziegler has refused to resign as chair of the Florida Republican Party, saying he believes he will be exonerated.

