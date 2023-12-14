© 2023 WLRN
A brief history of matching pajamas

Published December 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST
Matching pajamas hanging up. (Kampee Patisena/Getty Images)
With the holiday season upon us, pictures of families in matching pajamas are appearing all over the place. While the trend has many fans, there are also many detractors. But, unquestionably, matching pajamas are now a clear part of the fabric of American holiday culture. However, it was not always that way.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Retail Brew’s Andrew Adam Newman to learn about the brief history of matching pajamas.

