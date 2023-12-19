© 2023 WLRN
Harvard-trained lawyer leaves corporate America to archive Black histories

Published December 19, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST
Julieanna Richardson, founder and president of the HistoryMakers. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)
Julieanna Richardson has re-invented her career several times.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks tells us why she left the boardroom to launch an ambitious project to document oral Black histories as her “third act”.

This story is part of WBUR’s “The Third Act” series, highlighting people who worked full careers and reinvented themselves later in life, often in surprising and inspirational ways.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

