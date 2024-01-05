© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the closing of one Arizona border crossing impacted the local economy 

Published January 5, 2024 at 7:06 AM EST

The Lukeville-Sonoyta Port of Entry in Arizona has reopened one month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the border crossing to deal with a surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

We speak with Eric Algeria, owner of Agave Grill in Ajo, Arizona, and Aaron Cooper, executive director of the International Sonoran Desert Alliance, about the impact the closure had on the economy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Here & Now
More On This Topic