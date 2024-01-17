Grassroots Ohio group empowers people with felony records to participate in democracy by voting 

A community organizer in Ohio is helping formerly incarcerated people who feel powerless after leaving prison to feel powerful by engaging in democracy.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Fred B. Ward about how his personal experience drives his work in a pivotal election year as state director of the grassroots organization Building Freedom Ohio.

