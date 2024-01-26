Ruling on genocide case against Israel: ICJ calls for protective action in Gaza but not ceasefire

On Friday, the International Court of Justice issued a highly anticipated ruling on South Africa’s case against Israel alleging genocide in Gaza. The United Nations court said it was “plausible” that Israel’s assault on Gaza violated the Genocide Convention, but stopped short of mandating an immediate ceasefire. Instead, the court said Israel must take all actions possible to prevent the killing and genocide of Palestinian civilians.

Chris McGreal, reporter for the Guardian, joins host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.