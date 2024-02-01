About a third of students are on track to miss at least 10% of school days this year.

Why are students missing school, and how can we bring them back?

Today, On Point: How to fix chronic absenteeism in America’s schools.

Guests

Scott Hale, principal of Johnstown High School.

Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works.

Also Featured

Todd Rogers, professor of public policy at Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Co-founder of Everyday Labs.

Aaris Johnson, director of home visits and re-engagement at Concentric Educational Solutions.

Transcript

Part I

DAN YERGERT: Hi On Point. My name is Dan Yergert and I’m a high school teacher on the outskirts of the Denver area in a town called Brighton.

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Hi there, Dan. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti and this is On Point. Now, Dan is one of the slew of listeners who had stories to tell. When we asked you if you’d seen an increase in chronic absenteeism in your schools.

YERGERT: One of the things that I discovered through some attendance data is that at my high school, where we have about 1,700 students, we had about 800 students last semester in the fall 2023 semester that qualified as chronically absent. And a lot of those students were almost never at school at all.

CHAKRABARTI: So some quick math here. That’s 47% percent of the students at Dan’s school, they were chronically absent in the fall of 2023. 47%. Which by the way, means those 47% were missing at least one out of every 10 days of school. It’s a huge number. In fact, the number of chronically absent students nationwide is twice as high now, twice as high as it was before the COVID shutdowns.

And you guessed it, poor attendance is linked to every sort of educational risk you can think of. Higher dropout rates, reduced career prospects, higher probability of being arrested. So here’s more of what you’ve seen, teachers and parents, in your schools.

(LISTENER MONTAGE)

LISTENER #1: I have been a first-grade teacher for, this is my 30th year. I am in northern Idaho right now. Absenteeism is huge. The kids miss out on key learning, their friendships, their recess and lunch and PE. And parents aren’t always seeing it quite as important as they used to.

LISTENER #2: Seems also that students more often than not, are more than willing to miss class for anything. And especially, since COVID.

LISTENER #3: I think with social media, the reduction in their attention span, they don’t want to do homework, and I think it’s because they just want to be doing anything but school. They want to be on their devices doing TikTok, Snapchat.

LISTENER #4: As a teacher, I can tell you that when you call students’ parents, most of the time, they don’t really know that their kids are missing.

LISTENER #5: My son teaches high school math. And sometimes it’s because those students have to stay home to provide childcare for their younger siblings.

LISTENER #6: I understand the importance of attendance and what chronic absenteeism can do, but I also find the guidelines since COVID, very confusing. And in our case, extremely contradictory.

LISTENER #7: Parents don’t get their kids to school. Or when we call and say, you drop your kid off and then he doesn’t come to class ever. We get responses like it’s my job to drop him off, and if you can’t keep him there, then that’s your problem. I don’t know, man. It’s wild.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah, it is. But the question is, what can we do about it? Because this is a problem that needs effective solutions. So let’s start today with Scott Hale. He’s the principal of Johnstown High School in upstate New York in Johnstown, New York, in fact. Principal Hale, welcome to On Point.

SCOTT HALE: Hey Meghna. Thank you for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: So tell me a little bit about what attendance was like in the high school before COVID. I would say that we really haven’t changed much pre or post COVID. We just had an issue with chronic absenteeism as a whole. We saw a change in our community, a change in our demographics, and attending school became a struggle for many in our area.

So even post-COVID, we saw an uptick in our numbers. But we were sitting around 35%, 40% at the high school level of chronic absenteeism.

CHAKRABARTI: 35%to 40%. Okay. So high, no matter what. So what are some of the changes that you were talking about demographically or the which led to, I guess, a variety of reasons why students were missing so much school.

HALE: So I’ve been lucky enough to be in this district over 20 years, and we saw the socioeconomic status of our students. Our free and reduced lunch students increased significantly. So when I started here, we were around 15% of our students getting free and reduced lunch, and now we’re up to about 60%.

60% of our students receiving free and reduced lunch. What we were looking at it was a generational thing. Where we saw families who didn’t necessarily value education, or students coming to school and being educated.

CHAKRABARTI: Tell me more. So what we were doing, we saw, we started to take a punitive approach pre-COVID.

So there were those letters that were going home, threatening social services, child Protective Services, going to the house, visiting the home, being more punitive in nature. Working with our local politicians to take away the ability for students to receive a license, or potentially going after the parents and taking things away from the parents, as well.

And the punitive approach just was not working. So we really had to take a step back and rethink our approach. And really, we ultimately came up with what I believe, and I have wholeheartedly bought into this, was working with Attendance Works and really looking at a multi-tiered system of approach to help build a bridge between the community and the school and our students. And really strengthen relationships as opposed to harming those relationships and those bonds.

With families that you may have had previously.

CHAKRABARTI: Now Attendance Works is a non-profit initiative that’s trying to work with schools and states trying to decrease that rate of chronic absenteeism. We’ll hear from the executive director in a couple of minutes, but Principal Hale, can you describe to me some of the kind of impacts that you’ve seen on the students who are chronically absent, who are missing 10% or more school days throughout the year.

HALE: So really as a high school principal, ultimately you want your kids to be college and career ready. And obviously it affected graduation rate significantly. It affected them being educated. And them being prepared for that next step in their lives. When you see the dropout rate increase, when you see the graduation rates significantly lower than your schools and surrounding area, you knew that attendance was definitely one of the main reasons that high school students were struggling.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. I want to go back to something you said earlier about the change in the socioeconomic dimensions in the community that the school serves. Because if I heard you correctly, you said that you felt there was an increase in the percentage of parents or families who didn’t really, let’s say, prioritize school. That’s a serious thing to say. Aren’t there also other factors that go into, that we need to take into consideration when we’re talking about families who may be struggling to make ends meet? Because in the montage, for example, that we started the show off with, there was a parent who said, “Look sometimes,” or a teacher who said, “Look, sometimes my kids are absent, high school kids are absent because they’ve got to stay at home to take care of their younger siblings who are sick.”

Do you see that kind of thing as well?

HALE: Absolutely. That was, so we changed a couple of things. I think it was the older siblings taking care of their younger siblings. So what we did is we went to a universal start time throughout our district. We had schools starting at the high school at 7:45 a.m., and our elementary schools were starting at 9 a.m.

So what was happening is a lot of our students were tardy to school because they were taking their younger siblings or taking care of their younger siblings and bringing them to school. We changed our universal start time this year and we’ve seen a nice uptick of students who are making it to school on time, who were taking care of their younger siblings and getting them to school.

So that was one of the other changes that we really took a deep dive into, of students being late to school because of their younger siblings or not coming at all because of their younger siblings.

CHAKRABARTI: I wonder if some of the students who are chronically absent also, are they working as well or are there other factors that are keeping them from showing up regularly?

HALE: I don’t think when we took a deep dive, we didn’t see work as one of the main obstacles of students being chronically absent. I think the largest one now that we struggle with is social-emotional of our students and our teenagers. They have a lot of stress on them. I think we can attribute some of that to social media and to other environmental factors that they struggle with.

CHAKRABARTI: And so how is that being, how do you have to, how can you try and deal with that as an educator? Because yeah, go ahead. Go ahead.

HALE: So yeah, our superintendent, Dr. Crankshaw is fantastic when it came to supporting our school and our district through this initiative with attendance with our social emotional well-being of our students.

Throughout our district, we have what’s called our SEAL team. We have put many supports in place in all of our buildings K-12, pre-K through 12, and SEAL stands for social emotional academic learning. And what we have in my building is we have a school psychologist. We have a social worker.

And to give you a little background, we have 600 students in our building. But we put a lot of a lot of thought into how we wanted to support our students’ social, emotional, well-being, so I said school psychologist, social worker, a community outreach specialist, a counselor through our family counseling center and two school counselors.

So we put a lot of supports in place to make sure that our students, well-being is on the front burner.

CHAKRABARTI: Do you think this can be turned around? It sounds like there’s a lot of challenges that the school was facing even prior to the pandemic, and I’m sure that COVID didn’t help at all, but what do you think it’s gonna take to turn it around?

I think we’re already seeing the benefits of all supports we put in place. We’ve increased our attendance, our chronic absenteeism by around 7%, 8% for high school. And almost 10% for our elementary schools. And the reason I say, use the elementary schools as an example, and I think that’s where you set the foundation.

Most of our students who are chronically absent at the high school level, if you were to look at trend data and you were to look at where they were at the elementary schools, they were chronically absent in the elementary schools as well. So through these initiatives that we’re putting forth, we are definitely seeing huge improvement throughout the whole district.

And then at the end of the day, our graduation rate has increased significantly. And I think that’s attributed to attendance and the relationships we’ve built through our mentoring program.

