Bright Lit Place excerpt: Homeland

Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank visits his family’s Tree Island where he spent part of his youth. A 30-year plan to restore the Everglades impacts millions of people who live, work and play in South Florida, from fishing captains and others who make their living on the water to birders and recreationists to scientists, Miccosukees and environmentalists who have invested professional and personal lives in the world’s largest environmental restoration project. Photos by Patrick Farrell
Miccosukee Elder Michael Frank visits his family’s Tree Island where he spent part of his youth. A 30-year plan to restore the Everglades impacts millions of people who live, work and play in South Florida, from fishing captains and others who make their living on the water to birders and recreationists to scientists, Miccosukees and environmentalists who have invested professional and personal lives in the world’s largest environmental restoration project. Photos by Patrick Farrell

An excerpt of "Homeland," episode 1 of Bright Lit Place, prepared for contest entries.

Click "listen" above to hear an excerpt from the WLRN News podcast, edited for length.

The full episode — originally published on Nov. 15, 2023 — can be found here and here.
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
